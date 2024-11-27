Ohio drug operation leads to arrest of six individuals

Six men were taken into custody on Friday morning in Ohio as part of a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation focused on drug trafficking in the Dayton area.

During a pre-dawn operation in Troy, law enforcement made several arrests in the 700 block of North Dorset Road.

The Troy Police Department took to social media to announce its collaboration with the DEA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Together, they successfully carried out a federal search warrant and arrest warrant at the specified location.

The DEA conducted an investigation into drug trafficking activities in six communities: Beavercreek, Dayton, Fairborn, Huber Heights, Trotwood, and Troy.

Six individuals are facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the suspects or provided any additional information regarding the ongoing operation.

