Concern Grows For Missing 12-year-old Girl

Posted by Jan McDonald November 27, 2024

UPDATE: Isabel Paige Wolf, who had been reported missing, has been found safe and unharmed. The Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division had appealed to the public for help in locating the missing girl from Silver Spring.

Wolf was last spotted on Sunday, November 24, 2024, around 6:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ballard Street, Silver Spring. She stands at a height of 5 feet, 3 inches and has brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing gray leggings and a dark green shirt.

If you have any information about the location of Isabel Paige Wolf, please contact Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency at (301) 279-8000. This line is available 24 hours a day.

Jan McDonald
