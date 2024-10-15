Ohio child murderer faces petition to remain in prison

Posted by Jan McDonald October 15, 2024

The perpetrator of a terrible child murder over 30 years ago may be eligible for early release from jail when he appears before a parole board this month.

According to Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch’s news release, on a February night in 1993, Billy J. Shafer offered to babysit Sara West. After killing the 5-year-old girl, Shafer admitted to detectives that he shot her in the skull and sliced her body into pieces.

The alarming revelations included Shafer telling detectives that killing another person had been his lifetime dream, and West became his victim because “opportunity was knocking.”

The prosecutor’s office stated that Shafer faced a juvenile trial due to his teenage status at the time of the offense. The court sentenced him to 20 years to life in prison, with an additional three years for a firearms specification.

Currently, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction Parole Board is considering the 47-year-old’s sentence. “Community opposition to a murderer’s release,” Welch stated, is one factor the Board must consider before releasing Shafer. In response, Welch’s office has launched a public petition, which anybody can sign, to keep Shafer in prison.

“Keeping this child murderer behind bars is the only way Sara will continue to receive justice,” said Welch, the prosecutor. “His release would be a slap in the face to Sara, her family, our community, and to justice.”

The petition is available online and will be delivered to the parole board before its vote on October 15 or 16. The parole board voted to deny Shafer’s release five years ago, in 2019.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.