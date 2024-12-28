No Arrests Made for Brutal Beating Death of Robert Brooks by New York Prison Cops, Despite Video Evidence

It has been over two weeks since the disturbing incident took place, where prison officers in New York were captured on video ruthlessly beating a Black man who was handcuffed and strapped face-down to a gurney. Shockingly, these officers have not yet been arrested for their actions.

According to a report by The New York Times, the 12 individuals are currently “facing termination.” However, as of Friday, there have been no criminal charges filed against Sgts. Michael Mashaw and Glenn Trombly, Officers Matthew Galliher, Nicholas Anzalone, David Kingsley, Robert Kessler, Michael Fisher, Christopher Walrath, Michael Along, Shea Schoff, and David Walters, as well as nurse Kyle Dashnaw. These individuals not only continue to be employed but also have not faced any legal consequences for the actions they are accused of.

All the prison officers involved in the incident are white men.

The reason for the beating remains unclear at this time.

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has released eight distinct videos capturing the incident as recorded from the officers’ body cameras. These videos, which are explicit and graphic in nature, can be viewed by clicking here.

New York state leaders strongly condemned the prison officers and demanded justice for Brooks’ death.

“These officers believed that they had the authority to strike Brooks in the stomach with the heel of a boot, deliver punches to his face or body, and handle him roughly, all while his hands were restrained behind his back,” stated Sharpton in a message conveyed to NewsOne. “Their assumption was incorrect. It is deeply troubling to witness some of them displaying smiles and smirks while a fellow human being was forcibly pressed against a wall by three officers in such close proximity. Their behavior, as captured in this footage, not only validates their termination from duty but also warrants appropriate criminal charges.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her deep outrage and horror over the tragic death of Brooks. She described the incident as senseless, further emphasizing the devastating nature of the loss.

Hochul took immediate action by initiating a comprehensive investigation and instructing the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to commence the termination process.

According to The New York Times, the reason for the suspects not being immediately fired was provided and it was reported that the state’s police union expressed skepticism about the footage.

Unless those accused of participating in the attack are criminally charged, arbitration and union rules could make it difficult to fire them. The union that represents corrections employees said in a statement that it would fulfill its obligation “to represent all of its members,” but it strongly condemned what the 14 are accused of doing. The union, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, noted in the statement that members of its executive board had seen footage of a small portion of the attack. “What we witnessed is incomprehensible to say the least and is certainly not reflective of the great work that the vast majority of our membership conducts every day,” the union said, adding, “We cannot and will not condone this behavior.”

Brooks faced an attack while he was being transported.

The reason for his transportation remained unclear.

This story is currently in development and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Five officers faced indictments and were charged with a range of offenses, including negligent homicide, obstruction, and malfeasance. Throughout the court proceedings, the officers maintained their innocence, while Greene’s family fervently advocated for justice to be served in his untimely demise.

About a week after the Associated Press obtained a 46-minute clip and made the bodycam footage public, the video was released.

Also Read:

Reference Article