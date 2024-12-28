Weekend severe weather outbreak anticipated in the South as millions face threat of tornadoes, hail, and devastating winds

The South is bracing itself for another round of severe storms that may bring additional tornadoes, just days after being devastated by recent tornadoes.

Multiple tornadoes tore through areas of Texas and Louisiana on Thursday during a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat. The majority of the tornadoes occurred in and around the Houston metro area. Thankfully, there were no injuries or major damage reported.

“Despite the uncertainty on specifics, a broad warm sector with mid 60s dewpoints, a negatively tilted trough, and a strengthening low-level jet will support the potential for a severe weather outbreak with multiple rounds of storms with all severe weather hazards possible,” forecasters at NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center wrote in their discussion Thursday.

We expect large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes from any severe storms that develop between late Saturday morning and Saturday night. There is also a possibility of powerful tornadoes (EF-2 or higher).

Residents in these areas should evaluate their tornado safety preparations and ensure they have a dependable way to receive weather notifications.

Severe weather threat moves east Sunday

By Sunday, the dangerous storms will move eastward, bringing the most severe weather to an area spanning from Virginia to Georgia. In this region, there is a potential for tornadoes, destructive winds, and hail accompanying any severe storms that form.

