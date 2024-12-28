Tennessee Completes Lethal Injection Protocol After Pausing Executions Since 2022

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has recently made revisions to its lethal injection protocol, signaling the possibility of resuming executions in the state.

Executions were halted in 2022 by Governor Bill Lee, who initiated a comprehensive examination of lethal injection testing and protocols. The review has recently concluded, with the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC) announcing that the sole drug pentobarbital will be employed in future executions.

Commissioner Frank Strada took office in 2023 and collaborated with the Attorney General’s Office to develop the revised protocol. The Tennessee Supreme Court will be responsible for scheduling execution dates.

