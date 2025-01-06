New York’s 20 Hour Law is now in full effect

This year, families in New York have reason to celebrate as a new law comes into effect that will benefit them greatly. The 20-hour law, which is one of the new laws for the New Year, brings positive changes for families in the state.

New York Has Officially Passed the Paid Prenatal Leave Law

New York passed the Paid Prenatal Leave Law, also known as the 20-hour law, on Jan. 1, 2025. This law is considered an amendment to a labor law.

What is the New York Paid Prenatal Leave Law?

The Prenatal Leave Law, as stated by ny.gov, is a modification to Labor Law Section 196-b. It grants employees the opportunity to avail 20 hours of paid leave annually for attending prenatal healthcare service appointments during their pregnancy or any related appointments. It is important to note that this leave is distinct from NYS Sick Leave.

Who is Covered By New York’s Paid Prenatal Leave Law?

All individuals employed by private-sector employers, including persons, corporations, limited liability companies, or associations, are covered under this provision. This includes employees working in any occupation, industry, trade, business, or service, irrespective of their part-time or overtime exempt status.

More Details About New York’s Paid Prenatal Leave Law

Pregnant mothers in New York can now breathe a sigh of relief as they are entitled to a major benefit – paid prenatal leave. This means that expectant mothers can now dedicate more time to their well-being and the well-being of their unborn children, without the added worry of losing income. It’s important to note that this law applies to all employees in New York, regardless of their location, be it Buffalo, Albany, Brooklyn, or anywhere else in the Empire State. However, it’s crucial to remember that the law only covers the pregnant individual seeking prenatal care and cannot be transferred to a spouse, friend, or other family member. To delve deeper into the Paid Prenatal Leave Law, visit this link.

