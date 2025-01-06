American Airlines passenger angrily confronting flight attendant over pro-Palestinian pin

A Jewish passenger on American Airlines was captured on a viral video expressing his frustration towards a flight attendant, accusing her of being “antisemitic” due to her choice of wearing a watermelon pin. This pin has become a symbol associated with Palestinian solidarity.

A video circulating on social media captured a heated altercation between a man and a flight attendant on a Miami-bound plane. The man engaged in a passionate argument, criticizing the flight attendant for wearing a pin and preventing him from disembarking the aircraft.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEYDyQiJO3M/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

According to US aviation regulations, the flight attendant and a colleague inform the man that filming them is not allowed. They also accuse him of touching them.

According to the passenger, he was apparently informed that he could not depart until he erased the video footage. He further asserted that he had actually contacted the police for assistance, resulting in their presence to escort him out.

The passenger recounted how, upon the arrival of the officers, they were informed that they had not violated any laws. Instead, it was the airline personnel who were in the wrong for detaining them on the plane for a senseless reason. Despite this, the airline continued to deny their release, which greatly angered the officers. Eventually, the officers took matters into their own hands and removed the passenger from the plane.

He expressed his dissatisfaction with being treated like a criminal, stating that it was a deeply upsetting experience.

American Airlines is currently conducting an investigation into the incident that occurred last week. The company has not yet responded to The Post’s request for comment.

American Airlines has a policy that prohibits its employees from wearing any unauthorized pins that are not included in the official uniform.

As per the company’s policy, employees are permitted to wear only pins that are issued by the company to commemorate an anniversary or recognize an achievement, or a union pin from an organization acknowledged by the company.

American also permits individuals to wear pins that honor their military service, as well as other pins that celebrate their religious beliefs, ethnic heritage, or LGBTQ pride.

In 2022, American Airlines staff garnered attention for deviating from their policy by wearing pins and stickers displaying the anti-President Biden slogan “Let’s Go Brandon”.

Reference Article