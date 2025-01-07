New York State Areas Affected by the Spread of Flu and RSV

New York State is currently facing its first significant Flu and RSV alert of 2025.

Chances are high that either you or someone you know has recently fallen ill with the flu or a respiratory illness. Don’t worry, you’re not alone in this. According to officials, there has been a significant increase in the number of reported cases.

Flu season is here, with the onset of winter bringing cold temperatures and snow.

In the past week, there have been over 21,000 reported cases of the flu in New York State, as stated by the Flu tracker. The highest number of cases was recorded in New York City, with Western New York following closely behind.

During the winter, our focus is on ensuring the well-being of our children. We emphasize the importance of practices such as handwashing, taking vitamins, and staying hydrated. Despite our efforts, a few of them have already had to miss school due to symptoms like a persistent cough, sniffles, and even stomach problems.

The flu, also known as influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses, according to New York State.

There is still plenty of time for you to get your flu shot. And if you have kids, some places even offer a nasal flu spray for them, which is much easier for them to receive compared to the traditional flu shot.

