Mother Declares Son as ‘Dangerous’ in Upstate New York; Authorities Searching for Him

New York State Police are seeking assistance from the public in their search for an individual with a track record of violence and trespassing in Upstate New York.

On social media, a woman who identified herself as the mother of the wanted man’s son pleaded with the State Police to apprehend this “dangerous” individual as soon as possible.

The New York State Police have released a report seeking the public’s help in finding Marcus A. Shatraw, a 34-year-old resident of Massena, NY.

State Police in Massena, NY are currently searching for Marcus Shatraw, a wanted man in Upstate New York. The authorities have identified him as a suspect near the Canadian border. The search for Shatraw is ongoing as law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to apprehend him.

Shatraw has been sought by the authorities in the Town of Stockholm for charges of assault in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree.

Shatraw is approximately 5’8 tall and weighs 160 lbs. He has white and brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SP Massena, 315 379 0012



Son’s Mother Claims He’s Dangerous

A woman named Emily Elizabeth took to Facebook, desperately urging the New York State Police to locate Shatraw, whom she claimed to be the mother of his son.

“I hope you can locate him as soon as possible! He is the father of my son, and I must emphasize that he poses a serious threat,” she exclaimed in her comment on the NYSP Facebook post. Within a few hours, the post has garnered thousands of interactions.”

A photo posted on the NYSP Facebook page shows a woman who claims to be the mother of Shatraw’s son.

Arrested For Threatening with a Knife

Shatraw has a history of volatility that has led to his previous arrests.

In May 2023, a report from MYNBC5.com stated that he was arrested after a traffic altercation that escalated into violence.

Shatraw grew increasingly agitated by another driver on the road. In a fit of frustration, he decided to overtake the vehicle, but then abruptly halted his car in front of it. His intention was clear – he wanted to confront the other male involved in the incident.

Reference Article