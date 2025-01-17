New York proposes law to grant gender transition surgery to transgender prisoners

A bill currently under consideration in the New York state Senate aims to offer gender transition surgery to incarcerated individuals in the Empire State.

The proposed legislation, called the “gender identity respect, dignity and safety act,” aims to ensure that inmates in state prisons are treated in a manner that respects their gender identity. Under this bill, prisoners whose gender identity differs from their assigned sex at birth would be provided with appropriate clothing and supplies that align with their gender identity. Additionally, it mandates that these individuals be housed with other prisoners who share the same gender identity.

Prisoners covered by the bill would also be entitled to receive all essential and suitable medical and mental health care. This encompasses affirming medical and mental health care in relation to gender dysphoria or gender affirmation, as well as items required for proper care following gender-affirming surgery.

According to the bill, transgender prisoners would have the right to maintain the confidentiality of certain personal records. These records would include documents that could potentially expose their sex characteristics or their transgender, gender nonconforming, nonbinary, or intersex status.

Advocacy group ROAR Women NYC expressed their opposition to the proposed legislation.

“New York’s self-ID prison bill, S1049, is currently being reintroduced. This bill proposes that prisons allow men to access women’s centers simply by declaring themselves as female. This has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of women in these facilities. If you believe that this poses a risk to women, it is important to voice your concerns to your representatives.”

Transgender inmates in a New York county will now receive taxpayer-funded hormone therapy, thanks to a successful lawsuit.

Members of the group expressed their concerns by taking to the streets with signs that read “no males in women’s jails,” as shown in photos shared on X.

Even in a major blue-state city, people know something’s very wrong here,” the group added via X.

State Senator Julia Salazar, representing District 18, is the sponsor of the measure. In the past, she has introduced legislation aimed at prohibiting the use of restraints on individuals who are pregnant during interrogations. Additionally, she has advocated for the removal of the U.S. citizenship requirement for police officers and firefighters.

The “Gender Identity Respect, Dignity, and Safety Act” is currently under review in the state Senate committee.

In October, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita made it clear that he plans to appeal a court ruling that grants a transgender inmate, who was imprisoned for the heinous act of strangling an infant, access to taxpayer-funded gender transition procedures.

In a statement, Rokita emphasized that prisoners, including the convicted baby murderer in this case, do not possess a constitutional right to undergo gender transition surgeries. Furthermore, he stated that taxpayers should not be responsible for funding such procedures. Rokita affirmed his commitment to upholding Indiana’s sensible laws and vowed to carry out his duty in defending them.

