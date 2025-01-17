Marcell Dareus: Ex-NFL Player Taken into Custody for Alleged Domestic Violence

In December 2024, a former NFL first round pick and prominent football player from the University of Alabama surrendered himself to authorities in connection with a domestic violence incident.

On December 30, a woman residing in the Lake Cyrus neighborhood contacted the Hoover Police to report an incident of abuse involving her boyfriend, Marcell Dareus, aged 34.

The victim stated that Dareus escalated an argument, resulting in him shoving her to the ground and using a metal object to damage her car. Dareus then fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

After conducting an investigation, the police have filed charges of second-degree domestic violence and third-degree domestic violence.

Dareus voluntarily surrendered himself to the Jefferson County Jail on Monday, January 13th. Following his surrender, he was released on a bond amounting to $36,000.

Marcell Dareus had a remarkable stint in the NFL, showcasing his talent with the Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars, and a brief period with the Tennessee Titans. He reached Pro Bowl status in 2014 and gained recognition as one of the league’s most formidable defensive tackles during his prime. Revered for his imposing presence on the defensive line, Dareus excelled in stopping both the run and the pass. Unfortunately, his career was hindered by occasional off-field troubles and injuries, which ultimately impacted his performance and longevity in the league.

