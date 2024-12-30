Georgia man arrested after committing burglary, says HCSO

A burglary in Holmes County on Sunday led to the arrest of a Georgia man.

According to the HCSO, deputies were called to an address on Malcolm Taylor Road in response to a suspect who had broken into a shed. The owners had already confronted the suspect before the deputies arrived.

Jonah Kalberg from Georgia, the suspect, allegedly fled into the woods on foot before the arrival of the deputies.

K9 teams tracked and located Kalberg, and subsequently apprehended him.

Kalberg is currently facing charges of burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest without violence.

Reference Article