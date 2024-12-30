Man from the Hudson Valley Wins Mega Millions Lottery

Posted by Jan McDonald December 30, 2024

A local man has come forward as the winner of the Mega Millions second prize after he drew the winning ticket. The New York State Lottery recently made the exciting announcement that this man has claimed a $1,000,000 second prize for successfully matching the first five Mega Millions numbers drawn on September 10.

It has been an eventful period for lottery winners in New York State. According to the Powerball website, in early December, a ticket was sold that matched all six balls, securing the estimated $256 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at Hua Lian Supermarket on Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, as reported by NorthJersey.com.

According to the Warwick Advisor, Adam Terzouli, a resident of Washingtonville, recently won a $1,000,000 second prize by matching the first five Mega Millions numbers. The winning ticket was purchased at the Gulf Express located on 986 Little Britain Road in New Windsor.

According to the New York Lottery website, the lucky winner was awarded a lump sum payment of $651,001, after taxes.

Biggest Lottery Winners in New York History

In February 2019, a group of 23 co-workers from Brookville, Long Island, struck it big with a Mega Millions ticket worth $437 million. After factoring in taxes, the winnings amount to $176 million, which translates to an impressive $7.7 million per person when divided equally among the winners.

