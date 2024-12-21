New bill in Alabama proposes up to 20 years in prison for porch pirates

Posted by Jan McDonald December 21, 2024

Sen. April Weaver (R-Brierfield) said Grinches are attempting to steal Christmas.

That is, the delivery made to your front doorstep. Sen. Weaver announced that she will introduce legislation next year to make porch piracy a felony in Alabama.

Sen. Weaver stated that some of her constituents have saved all year to buy gifts for their children. However, a porch pirate arrives and steals their gifts. “When it gets close to Christmas, it’s incredibly difficult to find that gift and reorder it again. So it’s not just a thievery concern.” It’s also an emotional issue around Christmas,” Weaver explained.

Sen. Weaver wants to make the theft a crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison. This is based on the value of the stolen shipment.

Carl Bates, president of the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama, stated that you should always report theft to law enforcement.

So, how can you protect yourself against porch pirates? Bates recommends providing shipping instructions and having things delivered to your back door, behind a shrub, or to a neighbor’s home.

He also mentioned that you may have them transported to your workplace or request a signature delivery.

Sen. Weaver stated that she wants to pre-file the bill for the next legislative session in the next few days. The session will commence on February 4th.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.