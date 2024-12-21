Identification of inmate who died at Linn County Correctional Center by sheriff’s office

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate who died after being discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Timothy Scott Towne, a 58-year-old resident of Cedar Rapids, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his cell by the sheriff’s office at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The staff immediately declared a medical emergency and swiftly initiated CPR while utilizing an AED.

Paramedics responded to the call and arrived to provide assistance, but unfortunately, Towne was later declared deceased.

He had been in custody since December 7, 2024, and was serving time for multiple charges.

Reference article