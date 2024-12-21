Identification of inmate who died at Linn County Correctional Center by sheriff’s office

Posted by Jan McDonald December 21, 2024

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has identified the inmate who died after being discovered unresponsive in his cell.

Timothy Scott Towne, a 58-year-old resident of Cedar Rapids, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive in his cell by the sheriff’s office at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The staff immediately declared a medical emergency and swiftly initiated CPR while utilizing an AED.

Paramedics responded to the call and arrived to provide assistance, but unfortunately, Towne was later declared deceased.

He had been in custody since December 7, 2024, and was serving time for multiple charges.

Reference article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.