Former New York state trooper allegedly staged shooting, falsely claimed he was injured by an unknown gunman

A former New York state trooper was taken into custody and faced charges after he reportedly shot himself in the leg and made a false claim that an unidentified assailant had inflicted the injury.

Thomas Mascia, a 27-year-old man, took his own life at Hempstead Lake State Park last year. Afterward, he drove to a highway on Long Island and made a desperate call for help, as confirmed by prosecutors on Monday.

In addition, he has been accused of placing shell casings at the location where it is believed he shot himself.

Mascia faced charges of official misconduct, tampering with evidence, and falsifying documents.

Thomas Mascia, a former New York State Trooper, was photographed leaving Nassau County District Court after his arraignment on Monday, January 27, 2025, in Hempstead, New York. The image captured him in the center, surrounded by onlookers and media personnel. (Photo credit: Howard Schnapp for Newsday via AP)

Mascia had been serving as a trooper since 2019 before he made the decision to resign from the force on Friday. In November, he was suspended without pay when state police initiated a criminal investigation into the shooting incident.

Prosecutors have charged Dorothy and Thomas, the parents of the alleged shooter, with criminal possession of a firearm. The .22-caliber gun that was used in the shooting was discovered in their bedroom in West Hempstead.

The three individuals entered a plea of not guilty and were subsequently released, pending their next court appearance on February 5th.

According to court documents, prosecutors allege that Mascia deliberately shot himself, seemingly in an effort to garner attention and sympathy.

A state police officer’s car near Dannemora, New York features the emblem of the New York State Police.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly expressed her disapproval of Mascia’s actions during the hearing, describing them as an “unconscionable” deception.

“He went ahead and did it, despite knowing the fear it would evoke,” she remarked.

According to the family’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, Mascia has been battling untreated mental health problems for several years.

“There are numerous alternative ways to elicit sympathy that do not involve resorting to self-inflicted harm,” he commented. “Unfortunately, the repercussions of such actions often extend to the entire family, causing them immense suffering.”

Mascia alleges that on October 30th, he was shot in the leg by the driver of a black sedan who had been parked on the left-hand shoulder of the Southern State Parkway.

A vehicle belonging to the New York State Police. (Source: New York State Police/Facebook)

According to reports, the driver allegedly fled towards New York City in a vehicle with a temporary New Jersey registration. This prompted authorities to initiate a manhunt that spanned several days.

Unfortunately, there is no video evidence of the incident as Mascia’s body camera was not turned on during that time, according to the police.

In 1993, Mascia’s father pleaded guilty to cocaine distribution charges, which led to his dismissal from the New York Police Department.

