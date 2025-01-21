NCSO conducts investigation into photos captured by suspected stalker

A 56-year-old man has been arrested by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office on charges of endangering the welfare of a child and stalking in the 4th degree.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating photos that were obtained after they apprehended a man for several suspicious complaints.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has filed charges against William H. Tilton Jr., 56, from the City of Lockport. Tilton has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and stalking in the 4th degree. He is scheduled to appear for arraignment in the Town of Lockport Court.

Investigators have reported receiving complaints regarding a suspicious individual in the Town of Lockport.

The Sheriff’s Office has also included attached photos and is asking for assistance in identifying the individuals pictured below. In their press release, they stated the following:

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau is currently investigating reports of suspicious activity in the Town of Lockport area. In the course of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has come across photographs of two bedrooms that are believed to be located in the Lockport area. If you have any knowledge or can identify the bedrooms shown in the pictures, we kindly request that you get in touch with Investigator Tyler Magliazzo or Captain Tracy Steen at (716)-438-3327.

Reference Article