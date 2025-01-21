Gunshots fired on Avenue D leave two injured

An investigation has been launched after a shooting occurred on the north side of Rochester, N.Y. during the night.

In the early hours of the morning, police officers swiftly arrived at Rochester General Hospital in response to a distressing incident—a report of two individuals who had been shot and had made their way to the hospital seeking help.

According to the police, an unknown suspect opened fire on Avenue D, where both victims were present along with a group of people.

A 33-year-old man from Rochester was shot multiple times, but fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening, as confirmed by the police.

A 42-year-old man from Rochester was the second victim in the incident. Although he wasn’t hit by the gunfire, he did sustain abrasions to his face when a window shattered due to the shots. Fortunately, his injuries were not life-threatening.

If you have any information, please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300. As of now, there are no suspects in custody.

