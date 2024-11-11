NASCAR legend Bobby Allison, founder of the Alabama Gang passes away

Bobby Allison, the legendary founder of racing’s renowned “Alabama Gang,” has sadly passed away at the age of 86. Hailing from the state of Alabama, Allison was not only one of the greatest sports heroes but also a true icon in the world of racing. His legacy will forever be remembered.

NASCAR has confirmed the passing of Allison at his residence in North Carolina. Although the cause of death was not specified, it is worth noting that he had been experiencing health issues in recent times.

Bobby Allison, originally from Florida, decided to move his family to Hueytown, Alabama, as his racing career gained momentum. It was here that he joined forces with Red Farmer to create the iconic “Alabama Gang,” a powerhouse in the world of short track racing during the 1960s and 70s. Over time, the group expanded to include other talented Alabama-based drivers such as Neil Bonnett, Bobby’s brother Donnie Allison, and eventually his own son, Davey Allison.

Bobby Allison, a legendary NASCAR driver, achieved an impressive record of 86 race victories throughout his career. Notably, he secured the title of the NASCAR Cup Series Champion in 1983. While his triumphs include three Daytona 500 wins, one incident stands out as particularly memorable. It was during the 1979 Daytona 500 when Allison, unfortunately, collided with Cale Yarborough, resulting in a dramatic fight between the two drivers, which was broadcasted live for the entire world to witness.

