Mysterious Disappearance of Four Children Under 13 in Brooklyn

October 10, 2024

According to authorities from the New York Police Department, four children have gone missing in Brooklyn. Among them are two 11-year-olds, one 9-year-old, and one 13-year-old.

The NYPD reported that the children were last spotted on Friday around 6:40 p.m. in East New York, near Bradford Street and Livonia Avenue.

Lavon Williams, a 13-year-old boy, can be seen in the picture wearing an orange shirt. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and black and white Jordan 12 sneakers.

Nine-year-old Major Williams, the young boy in the blue shirt, was last seen wearing short locs, a green shirt, green shorts, and green and white sneakers.

In the photo, Malay Williams, an 11-year-old girl, can be seen wearing a black shirt. She was last seen wearing pink Crocs, purple shorts, a white Pikachu shirt, and box braids with yellow tips.

Another 11-year-old girl, Amaya Smith, was also seen in the photo wearing a white shirt. She was last seen wearing a black bubble Croc sneaker set, a white t-shirt, and box braids with blue and purple tips in her hair.

Jan McDonald