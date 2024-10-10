Mysterious Disappearance of Four Children Under 13 in Brooklyn

According to authorities from the New York Police Department, four children have gone missing in Brooklyn. Among them are two 11-year-olds, one 9-year-old, and one 13-year-old.

The NYPD reported that the children were last spotted on Friday around 6:40 p.m. in East New York, near Bradford Street and Livonia Avenue.

4 Four Missing

Lavon Williams, a 13-year-old boy, can be seen in the picture wearing an orange shirt. He has short black hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and black and white Jordan 12 sneakers.

Nine-year-old Major Williams, the young boy in the blue shirt, was last seen wearing short locs, a green shirt, green shorts, and green and white sneakers.

In the photo, Malay Williams, an 11-year-old girl, can be seen wearing a black shirt. She was last seen wearing pink Crocs, purple shorts, a white Pikachu shirt, and box braids with yellow tips.

Another 11-year-old girl, Amaya Smith, was also seen in the photo wearing a white shirt. She was last seen wearing a black bubble Croc sneaker set, a white t-shirt, and box braids with blue and purple tips in her hair.

