Top 10 Most Expensive Michael Jordan Basketball Cards of All Time

In recent years, the world of trading cards has evolved from a nostalgic hobby to a highly lucrative asset class. The market for sports cards, particularly those featuring iconic athletes like Michael Jordan, has seen an unprecedented surge in demand, far outpacing supply. According to Ken Goldin, owner of Goldin Auctions, demand for these cards can exceed supply by 10-to-1 or even 1,000-to-1. This boom has been fueled by investors and collectors seeking to capitalize on the emotional and historical significance of these legendary players. Here, we delve into some of the most sought-after Michael Jordan cards and their jaw-dropping sales.

The 1997 Michael Jordan Upper Deck Game Jersey (Autograph) #GJ13S

Price: $1,440,000

Sold By: Heritage Auctions, February 2021

One of the most iconic Michael Jordan cards to ever hit the market is the 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Autograph card, which sold for a record-breaking $1.44 million in February 2021. This card’s appeal stems from the unique combination of features it offers: it contains a piece of the game-worn jersey from the 1992 All-Star Game, is signed by Jordan himself, and is serially numbered, making it highly collectible. The card is also considered a precursor to the popular Rookie Patch Autograph (RPA) card style, which has since set records for other athletes as well.

The 1997 Michael Jordan Metal Universe #23 (Green)

Price: $915,000

Sold By: Heritage Auctions, December 2020

Another record-setter is the 1997 Michael Jordan Metal Universe #23 (Green), which fetched an impressive $915,000 in December 2020. Only ten of these green foil versions were produced, and of those, only six were submitted for grading by PSA. The rarity of the card, combined with its limited production, makes it an incredibly coveted piece among collectors. Only one other sale of this card has been confirmed, with a graded “Altered” version going for $350,000. Its scarcity and historical significance contribute to its astronomical value.

The 1997 Michael Jordan Metal Universe #23 (Red)

Price: $480,000

Sold By: Heritage Auctions, February 2021

Another standout from the Metal Universe series is the 1997 Jordan Metal Universe #23 (Red), which sold for $480,000 in February 2021. Known as one of the “holy grails” of 90s inserts, this card is limited to just 100 copies, with only 90 featuring the red background. Out of these, only 31 cards have been submitted to Beckett for grading, making it a rare find. The card’s limited nature and the high demand for Jordan memorabilia contribute to its significant value.

The 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Rookie Card #57

Price: $720,000

Sold By: Goldin Auctions, January 2021

The 1986 Fleer Rookie Card #57 has become one of the most iconic and valuable sports cards ever produced. In January 2021, this card sold for $720,000, marking yet another record for Jordan’s memorabilia. This card is highly sought after due to its limited print run, Jordan’s legendary status, and the card’s importance in sports card history. It is considered one of the key components of the PWCC index, further underscoring its status as a must-have piece for investors and collectors alike.

The 1984 Michael Jordan Star #101

Price: $174,660

Sold By: Goldin Auctions, April 2021

As Jordan’s first NBA-licensed Rookie Card, the 1984 Michael Jordan Star #101 holds significant historical value. Though lacking professional statistics on the back, it features Jordan’s college stats and is considered relatively scarce. With only around 5,000 cards printed and only 900 submitted for grading, the Star #101 is highly collectible. In April 2021, a copy of this card sold for $174,660, underscoring its value among serious collectors.

The 1986 Michael Jordan Fleer Sticker #8

Price: $216,000

Sold By: Goldin Auctions, February 2021

The 1986 Fleer Sticker #8 is another key piece in the Jordan card collection. Known for its rarity in pristine condition, the card sold for $216,000 in February 2021. Out of 13,000 of these cards submitted for grading by PSA, only 119 have earned the prestigious PSA 10 grade. This card’s importance lies in its connection to one of the most iconic sets in trading card history. In fact, a box of these Fleer cards purchased for just $10 back in 1986 is now valued at over $90,000, demonstrating the incredible return on investment for those who invested in these early sets.

The 1987-1988 Michael Jordan Fleer #59

Price: $50,200

Sold By: eBay, January 2021

The 1987-1988 Fleer #59 is a must-have card for collectors, marking Jordan’s second year in the league. Only 2% of the cards submitted to PSA for grading have earned the PSA 10 grade, adding to the card’s rarity and value. In January 2021, a copy of this card sold for $50,200 on eBay, further cementing its status as a valuable piece in the Jordan collection.

The 1987 Michael Jordan Fleer Stickers #2

Price: $75,000

Sold By: REA, February 2021

Michael Jordan’s 1987 Fleer Stickers #2 is another highly coveted piece among collectors, with only about 24 cards graded PSA 10. These stickers, often placed last in packs, are typically found with wax residue, making high-grade versions extremely rare. In February 2021, a PSA 10 copy of this card sold for $75,000 at auction, demonstrating the immense demand for pristine Jordan memorabilia.

The 2003 Michael Jordan Exquisite Collection #MJ

Price: $136,530

Sold By: Goldin Auctions, April 2021

The 2003 Exquisite Collection #MJ, featuring a game-used patch and a blue ink signature, sold for $136,530 in April 2021. Limited to just 75 copies, this card’s combination of exclusivity and quality has made it one of the most highly sought-after pieces in the Jordan card market. Graded 9.5 by Beckett, this card represents a more modern era of Jordan collectibles, further broadening the appeal of his memorabilia to newer generations of collectors.

The 1998 Michael Jordan Skybox Molten Metal #41

The 1998 Skybox Molten Metal #41 card is another rare and visually striking Jordan card. With only 40 copies produced, this card’s aesthetic is characterized by pinpoint-sized die cuts and a unique, molten design. It is a limited edition card that rarely comes to market, making it highly valuable among collectors.

Expanding Investment Portfolios Beyond Cards

While the demand for Michael Jordan’s trading cards continues to rise, collectors are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolios beyond sports cards. Platforms like Public allow investors to build multi-asset portfolios that include stocks, crypto, ETFs, and more, alongside their card investments. This shift toward diversified portfolios enables investors to expand their horizons and access new opportunities in the broader financial world, all while continuing to benefit from the booming trading card market.

Conclusion

Michael Jordan’s trading cards have become some of the most sought-after collectibles in the world, with record-breaking sales continuing to fuel the market’s growth. From his rookie cards to limited-edition inserts, each card carries a piece of Jordan’s legendary legacy, making it not just a collectible, but also a valuable investment. As the demand for these cards continues to rise, collectors and investors alike are eagerly watching the market for the next big sale.

Reference article

THIS IS ONLY A BLOG POST FOR INFORMATION – WE DO NOT BUY, SELL, OR APPRAISE THESE ITEMS