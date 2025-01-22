Morrisdale Woman Pleads Guilty To Major Fentanyl And Meth Charges

A woman from Morrisdale has entered a guilty plea to federal drug charges stemming from her role in the distribution of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine, as announced by United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan.

Jennifer Quick, age 50, acknowledged her guilt regarding the second count of a superseding indictment, as well as the first two counts of a separate indictment, during a hearing before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

According to court documents, between October 2019 and January 2020, Quick was involved in a conspiracy to distribute and had possession with the intent to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine. Federal authorities intercepted her communications via wiretap while she was coordinating drug transactions.

Additionally, between February and March 2023, she conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl along with over 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Quick is set to be sentenced on May 8. The charges associated with the superseding indictment could result in a prison term ranging from 10 years to life, while the other charges carry a potential sentence of five to 40 years, and fines may reach up to $10 million. The final sentence will be influenced by the nature of the offenses and any previous criminal record, as outlined by federal sentencing guidelines.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon. The investigation was led by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Pennsylvania State Police, with assistance from various federal, state, and local agencies, including the Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office.

This case falls under the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) initiative, which focuses on dismantling high-level drug trafficking operations and criminal organizations throughout the United States.

