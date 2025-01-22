Pennsylvania Man Allegedly Shoots Instacart Driver Over Grocery Delivery

Nicholas Sabo, 43, is accused of firing at the driver, hitting him in the leg, after his wife placed an order on the app without notifying him. When the delivery arrived, the wife reportedly told her husband that someone was on their property and might be attempting to break into their trailer.
Sabo then went outside and shot the unarmed delivery driver, as stated by police in Newton Township. The bullet passed through one leg of the victim and struck the other.
After being shot, the driver, identified as 35-year-old Jerrie Wilchombe from Scranton, managed to get back into his vehicle and drove down the street with his wife and child. His wife subsequently called 911 for help.
Responding officers from the South Abington Police Department arrived at the location and found Sabo’s wife, Vanessa, in a “panicked state,” according to The Times-Tribune. She welcomed the officers into their home, where they discovered her husband.
When asked about the gun, Nicholas Sabo allegedly indicated a Glock 19 situated next to his coffee pot. The police later seized the weapon.
The officers located Wilchombe and transported him to Geisinger Community Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. His wife, Jessica Thomas, explained to authorities that they were delivering groceries from Weis Markets and provided them with their Instacart documentation.
She recounted that her husband had gone to deliver the order but returned injured with a bleeding leg, as reported by the outlet.
Sabo has been charged with recklessly endangering another person, with potential additional charges pending. A preliminary hearing is set for January 29, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, with police conducting interviews on Tuesday