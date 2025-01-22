Hundreds of Capitol rioters released from prison due to Trump’s Jan 6 pardon

Hundreds of people gathered in Washington on January 21 for a significant event.

On Tuesday, the new president pardoned more than 1,500 people, including supporters who had been serving prison sentences for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Among those freed were individuals who had assaulted police officers.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, a total of 211 individuals have been released from federal facilities in response to President Trump’s order.

The broad pardon issued by Trump, which exceeded expectations, has faced criticism from law enforcement officers who fought against the mob, their loved ones, and even fellow Republican lawmakers.

Most Americans did not approve of Trump’s decision, a majority of them expressed their dissatisfaction with his choice.

The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the largest police union in the U.S. that had endorsed Trump in the 2024 election, also criticized the decision. In a joint statement with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, they expressed their deep discouragement with the pardons.

Stewart Rhodes, the former leader of the far-right Oath Keepers group, who had been serving an 18-year sentence after being found guilty of plotting to use force to prevent Congress from certifying Trump’s 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, was among those released.

“It’s a moment of redemption for me, but it also feels like vindication,” Rhodes shared with reporters outside the Washington D.C. jail. A crowd of onlookers gathered around, eager to hear his thoughts.

Supporters eagerly anticipated the release of additional prisoners.

Rhodes, who refrained from entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, expressed no remorse and maintained his belief in Trump’s unfounded allegations of election fraud. Following Trump’s commutation of his sentence, Rhodes was released from a different facility in Cumberland, Maryland earlier in the day.

In a controversial move, Trump granted clemency to all those who were charged in the assault on the Capitol. This incident, which saw a mob of his supporters storming the Capitol in an attempt to overturn his election defeat, resulted in the injury of around 140 police officers and forced lawmakers to flee for their safety.

‘THE MAN WHO KILLED MY BROTHER’

Craig Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick,

He expressed to Reuters that the person responsible for his brother’s death is currently serving as the president.

“My brother’s efforts to protect the country, to safeguard the Capitol, were all in vain,” Sicknick expressed. He further questioned, “Why did he even bother?” Sicknick condemned Trump’s actions as despicable, emphasizing that it is a clear indication that the United States no longer possesses any semblance of a justice system.

Trump’s order expanded to cover individuals who had only committed misdemeanors, including offenses like trespassing.

The paragraph discusses the motive behind the assault.

According to a recent two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll, approximately 60% of respondents were surveyed. The poll was conducted immediately, and the results indicate a significant majority.

On Monday, he stated that he should not grant pardons to all of the defendants involved in the Capitol incident.

Senator Thom Tillis, a fellow Republican of Trump, expressed his concern about the wrong message that would be sent if the rioters who attacked the police were spared.

In a recent interview with Reuters, Tillis expressed his strong stance on the issue, stating, “I saw an image today in my news clippings of the people who were crushing that police officer. None of them should get a pardon. You make this place less safe if you send the signal that police officers could potentially be assaulted and there is no consequence.” Tillis firmly believes that those who were involved in assaulting the police officer should not be granted a pardon, as it would send a dangerous message and undermine the safety of law enforcement.

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert expressed her support for Trump’s decision and even went as far as offering tours of the Capitol to defendants once they are released.

Edward “Jake” Lang, one of the defendants who received a pardon and was released, embraces a friend outside the DC Central Detention Facility. This heartfelt moment followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s broad pardon of almost everyone accused in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The touching scene captured by Reuters photographer Jon Cherry shows Lang holding a bible, symbolizing hope and redemption.

Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right, was among those released earlier in the day.

group of individuals who share a common interest or goal.

Tarrio did not participate in the events at the Capitol on January 6th, but despite this, he received the longest sentence of 22 years. This sentence, which is longer than any other defendant’s, was given to him after being found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his involvement in orchestrating the attack.

CAMPAIGN PROMISE

Trump’s pardons exceeded the expectations of many of his supporters. Vice President JD Vance and Trump’s attorney general nominee, Pam Bondi, had previously indicated that individuals involved in acts of violence would not be granted pardons.

Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for the White House, defended the pardons by asserting, without providing any supporting evidence, that a significant number of the convictions were driven by political motives.

During an appearance on Fox News, she noted that President Trump had made this promise during his campaign and it should not be surprising that he followed through on it on his first day in office.

According to statistics from the Justice Department, over 1,000 defendants chose to plead guilty instead of going to trial. This includes 327 individuals who pleaded guilty to felonies.

During the January 6 riot, Ashli Babbitt, a protester, was fatally shot by police as she attempted to forcefully enter the House of Representatives chamber. Tragically, four officers who were present during the event later died by suicide.

Outgoing President Joe Biden, in his final hours in office, also granted pardons on Monday, not just Trump.

Following his pardon of his son Hunter Biden, who was charged with tax fraud and an illegal firearms purchase, former President Donald Trump has granted clemency to rapper Lil Wayne.

Republican Senator Susan Collins expressed her disapproval of both presidents’ actions, describing it as a “terrible day for our Justice Department.” Tillis also voiced his criticism of Biden’s pardons.

The largest investigation in Justice Department history has come to an end as a result of Trump’s actions. More than 300 cases that were still pending have been shut down, with prosecutors filing numerous motions to dismiss the cases on Tuesday morning, as indicated by federal court records.

TRIAL COMES TO ABRUPT END

The trial of Kenneth Fuller and his son Caleb, who were charged with obstructing police during a civil disorder, abruptly concluded in Washington on Tuesday.

Federal judges in Washington, some of whom were appointed by Trump, have been presiding over Capitol riot cases for quite some time. These judges have shown great concern and alarm regarding the events that unfolded on that day. During a hearing in November, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, who was nominated by Trump, expressed his strong disapproval of the idea of a universal pardon for those involved in the January 6th incident, as stated in a court transcript. He described such a pardon as not just frustrating or disappointing, but beyond that.

The judge, Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, presiding over the Fullers’ trial, ordered its dismissal without any discussion. She noted that her ruling fulfilled what she referred to as Trump’s edict.

Caleb Fuller, 22, shared with reporters that he and his parents celebrated Trump’s decision on Monday night by popping a bottle of champagne in their hotel room.

Fuller stated that he did not observe any instances of violence during the riot.

He expressed that he didn’t witness any injuries, which is why he believes that all those present with him should be pardoned.

