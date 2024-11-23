Mississippi Jailer Tased by a Prisoner, Sheriff’s Office Says

Posted by Jan McDonald November 23, 2024

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a Jailer from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was tased by an inmate at the Adult Detention Center in Mississippi last week.

On November 14, around 10:45 a.m., an altercation occurred between the jailer and an inmate, resulting in the jailer being tased.

The jailer sustained minor injuries, and authorities have subsequently filed charges against the inmate.

The inmate has been identified as John Riles, according to deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.