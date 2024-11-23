Mississippi Jailer Tased by a Prisoner, Sheriff’s Office Says

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, a Jailer from the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office was tased by an inmate at the Adult Detention Center in Mississippi last week.

On November 14, around 10:45 a.m., an altercation occurred between the jailer and an inmate, resulting in the jailer being tased.

The jailer sustained minor injuries, and authorities have subsequently filed charges against the inmate.

The inmate has been identified as John Riles, according to deputies.

The investigation is still ongoing.

