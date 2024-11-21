Missing In Georgia: Police Seek For Girl Who Vanished

Posted by Jan McDonald November 21, 2024

Police in Georgia need your support in finding a missing girl.

The Clayton County Police Department reports that they last saw Faith Evans on Isleworth Circle in College Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Her family claims she is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 138 pounds. Her last sighting featured her donning a green hoodie, snowflake pajamas, and a pink bookbag.

Officers investigated the area but were unable to locate her. If you have any information on her location, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

Jan McDonald
