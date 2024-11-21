Arrest Made In The Case Of The Murdered 22-year-old Woman Found In A Burning Car

A suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the homicide of Mercedes Vega, 22, who was discovered deceased inside a torched vehicle on the shoulder of an Arizona highway in April 2023.

According to the Maricopa Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Sencere Hayes was arrested on November 11 in Tennessee in connection with the death of Vega.

According to ABC News, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has charged Hayes with first-degree murder, along with other charges.

The sheriff’s office is currently collaborating with the attorney’s office to extradite Hayes back to Arizona.

The sheriff’s office has been diligently investigating the case, treating it as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office stated that they have been “working tirelessly” on the homicide investigation.

According to Phoenix ABC station KNXV, Vega’s autopsy revealed she had blunt force injuries and a gunshot wound to the arm, as well as bleach in her neck.

Vega’s relatives informed KNXV that they found her in someone else’s car, while they found her own vehicle outside her Tempe apartment.

According to her family, Vega worked as an exotic dancer.

According to her obituary, Vega was a gifted singer and straight-A student who enjoyed swimming and playing violin. Loved ones recalled her for her “huge heart.”

“Even from beyond this earth she still comforts and loves. Her Spirit is strong and powerful. She will forever be remembered by everyone who had the extraordinary opportunity to meet her,” her obituary reads.

