Michigan Bracing for Severe Snow and Ice Storm

Michigan has officially entered the Fall weather season, with winter looming not too far ahead. A recent early morning frost warning served as a reminder that our warm days are now behind us, and we can expect colder weather in the days to come.

When can we expect the first snowfall and big snowstorm of the 2024-2025 winter season? The Farmer’s Almanac is our reliable source for predicting what lies ahead. Although not infallible, it boasts an impressive 80% success rate in forecasting intense storms. So, it’s worth considering their insights.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the winter forecast for the Great Lakes area promises a colder, wetter, and snowier season. The predictions indicate that we can expect a significant storm during one particular week.

The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures almost nationwide, but especially across the Northern Plains. As this very cold air blows across the Great Lakes, heavy snow showers and snow squalls will bring intense bursts of snow to the lee (east) of the Lakes.

The week that we need to keep track of comes right after the new year, as they continue:

We would especially highlight the time frames from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27, which could mean copious amounts of snow, rain, sleet, and ice (depending on where you live).

Bundle up tight this winter because meteorologists are predicting that the coldest weather we’ll experience all winter long will likely occur during the last week of January and the first week of February.

