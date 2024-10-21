Mother and son dead after murder-suicide in Warren

Warren Police are investigating an early morning gunshot that killed two persons and seems to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic assault at a home on the 13000 block of Geoffrey, near 12 Mile and Schoenherr, on October 20, 2024, at around 8:22 a.m. A 33-year-old guy informed dispatchers that his mother had brandished a gun at him. Following a brief battle, he escaped to a neighbor’s home for assistance.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to reach the mother, but she did not reply. Officers heard additional gunshots inside the house moments later. Officers entered the home and discovered that the mother had fatally shot her 26-year-old special needs child before turning the pistol on herself.

The Warren Fire Department dispatched emergency officials, but they pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. The police have declared the incident to be safe for the public and are still investigating its possible connection to the mother’s mental health history.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Taylor at 586-574-4741.

If you or a loved one are experiencing difficulty, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center offers free and private emotional help to civilians and veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

