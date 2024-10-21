Mother and son dead after murder-suicide in Warren

Posted by Jan McDonald October 21, 2024

Warren Police are investigating an early morning gunshot that killed two persons and seems to be a murder-suicide.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic assault at a home on the 13000 block of Geoffrey, near 12 Mile and Schoenherr, on October 20, 2024, at around 8:22 a.m. A 33-year-old guy informed dispatchers that his mother had brandished a gun at him. Following a brief battle, he escaped to a neighbor’s home for assistance.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to reach the mother, but she did not reply. Officers heard additional gunshots inside the house moments later. Officers entered the home and discovered that the mother had fatally shot her 26-year-old special needs child before turning the pistol on herself.

The Warren Fire Department dispatched emergency officials, but they pronounced both individuals dead at the scene. The police have declared the incident to be safe for the public and are still investigating its possible connection to the mother’s mental health history.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Taylor at 586-574-4741.

If you or a loved one are experiencing difficulty, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center offers free and private emotional help to civilians and veterans 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.