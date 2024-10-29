Meth discovered and produced in South Carolina home with child, says AG

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday that a Greenville County jury convicted Nicholas Vincent Gracely on October 22.

The court found Gracely guilty of trafficking hundreds of grams of methamphetamine, producing methamphetamine, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and engaging in criminal conduct involving a child.

Gracely, a co-conspirator, received methamphetamine directly from Nicole Burns, a “Señorita” who had fled to Mexico and was still organizing methamphetamine delivery and distribution in Greenville County. Burns pleaded guilty on June 24, 2024, before the start of her jury trial in the related probe “Prison Empire.” Burns received a sentence of 55 years in jail.

See the prior coverage of the state probe below.

The facts of the case revealed that on May 3, 2022, law enforcement conducted a search warrant at Gracely’s flat, which also housed his wife and three-month-old daughter.

During the search, officials discovered approximately 2,603 grams of methamphetamine and a disassembled meth lab in the garage. They reported finding roughly 291 grams of methamphetamine in a box in the apartment’s kitchen.

According to officials, Gracely confessed to her involvement in the conspiracy.

Judge R.S. Sprouse gave Gracely a total term of 28 years in jail.

