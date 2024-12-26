13 Residents of Oregon Accused of Illegally Hunting Big Game Animals Using Infrared Thermal Imaging Devices

The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division has filed charges against 13 individuals for unlawfully employing infrared thermal imaging technology to scout and hunt large game animals. The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Offices have received the criminal wildlife charges.

Charges Follow Months of Investigation

In December 15 and 16, officers from OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division conducted an extensive investigation that led to the execution of nine search warrants on homes in Clackamas County. The search operations resulted in the seizure of 14 infrared thermal imaging devices, a rifle, and four deer.

The news release from the OSP has stated that there will be further arrests made in the near future.

Captain Kyle Kennedy from the OSP emphasized the Fish and Wildlife Division’s competence in addressing contemporary poaching risks and successfully pursuing criminal charges.

The Use of Thermal or Infrared Imaging Devices is Illegal

Using infrared or thermal devices to scout, hunt, and locate wildlife is considered illegal. This practice gives poachers an unfair advantage, reducing the chances for animals to hide from hunters.

According to Captain Kennedy, the Fish and Wildlife Division of OSP has been receiving a growing number of complaints regarding the illegal use of thermal infrared imaging devices for the past two years. These devices, also known as Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR), have been the subject of most of the complaints, particularly in the Clackamas County district.

Most of the Complaints Originated in Clackamas County

Some of the individuals suspected of poaching deer and elk using FLIR technology were acquainted with each other, while others operated independently, as stated by OSP.

The OSP investigators encountered three individuals who were scouting or hunting for wildlife and issued them criminal citations. Additionally, they confiscated two infrared thermal imaging devices from the individuals.

Captain Kennedy stated that investigations are still ongoing and no additional information can be disclosed at this time due to the ongoing nature of the allegations regarding poaching transgressions using FLIR.

Cash Reward Payable for Information

If you provide information that leads to a citation or arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward or preference point reward.

If you have any information that could assist the OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division, please reach out to OSP dispatch at *OSP (*677) or 1-800-442-0776.

Tip-offs can include receiving information pertaining to activities such as habitat destruction, illegally obtaining hunting or angling licenses or tags, lending or borrowing big game tags, spotlighting (including the use of thermal/IR and night vision optics), and snagging or attempting to snag game fish. Additionally, any instances of unlawful take, possession, or waste can also act as tip-offs.

Reference Article