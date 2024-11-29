Maryland Inmate Accused Of Killing Another Prisoner In His Own Cell

An inmate in Maryland is accused of killing another prisoner in his own cell.

A homicide investigation is underway at North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland, according to Maryland State Police. On Monday, authorities discovered the death of Robert Warren, 28.

North Branch Correctional Institution is a maximum-security institution located in Allegany County.

“A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified until charges are placed,” State Police said.

“On Monday, November 25, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death,” according to Maryland State Police.

“Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Warren’s death as a homicide,” it added.

Once the investigation concludes, the State Police will forward the evidence to the Allegany County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration.

The incident occurred weeks after a prisoner allegedly attacked two corrections officers at the same facility.

The two policemen “sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment,” according to the Baltimore Banner, quoting the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections Services.

“Additional responding staff members were also evaluated for minor injuries,” a corrections department spokesperson told the website. “The suspect did not receive any serious injuries and is being questioned by investigators.”

Reference Article