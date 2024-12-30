Marcy CO accused in deadly beating faces separate lawsuit: ‘I thought I would die that day,’ victim says

Rochester, N.Y. – Marcy Correctional Facility is under scrutiny after the deadly assault of inmate Robert Brooks, who was serving time for a Monroe County assault. This incident has brought renewed attention to other lawsuits alleging violence by correctional officers at the facility.

One of the staff members allegedly involved in Brooks’ death in December had previously been named in a lawsuit by another inmate, Adam Bauer, who claimed he survived a brutal beating at the hands of officers in 2020.

Adam Bauer’s Allegations

Adam Bauer filed a lawsuit in 2022, detailing an alleged assault while serving time for a non-violent drug offense. Bauer, who was nearing his release date, claimed that in February 2020, Officer Antonio Iodice confronted him in the bathroom for smoking a cigarette and demanded a contraband search. Despite Bauer’s compliance, the lawsuit alleges that Iodice attacked him without warning.

Bauer reported being punched, thrown to the ground, and repeatedly kicked. Other officers—Nicolas Anzalone, Sgt. Alfred Zeina, and Sgt. Thomas McNaney—allegedly joined the beating. The lawsuit stated that one sergeant struck Bauer so hard with a clipboard that its metal clasp left a V-shaped gash on his forehead.

After the assault, Bauer was taken to the infirmary, where the officers reportedly claimed his injuries were self-inflicted. However, during his hospitalization, the officers allegedly told staff that another inmate had attacked him. Upon returning to the facility, Bauer said he was threatened and placed in solitary confinement to keep him silent.

A disciplinary hearing found Bauer guilty over a week later, but the decision was reversed two months afterward.

Bauer’s lawyer confirmed that Anzalone, implicated in Bauer’s case, was also involved in the beating of Brooks. The lawyer criticized the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) and the New York State Attorney General’s Office for tolerating officer violence and defending the implicated individuals in court.

Similar Allegations by William Alvarez

Another lawsuit accused Marcy Correctional officers of assaulting inmate William Alvarez in 2020. Alvarez alleged that while cleaning a bathroom, Officer Caleb Bause discharged chemical spray in his face after calling his name twice. Alvarez ran to the dorm area but was met by Bause, who allegedly called for backup.

According to the lawsuit, officers—including Skyler Tuttle, Anthony Farina, and Sgt. Glenn Trombly—responded and claimed Alvarez had attacked Bause. The lawsuit alleges Alvarez’s head was slammed into a wall multiple times before he was handcuffed and kicked while lying on the ground.

The assault reportedly ended only when Trombly intervened. Alvarez was left with severe injuries requiring surgery and a “permanent facial deformity.”

Alvarez, who was close to completing a treatment program that would have granted early release, claimed the incident led to a false disciplinary report. As a result, he was transferred to a maximum-security facility and denied early release.

Renewed Calls for Accountability

Following the fatal beating of Brooks, Governor Kathy Hochul announced her push to terminate 14 individuals allegedly involved in the incident. Meanwhile, DOCCS declined to comment on pending litigation when approached by News 8.

The recent lawsuits highlight ongoing concerns about the treatment of inmates at Marcy Correctional Facility and the broader accountability of correctional staff.

