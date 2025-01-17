Massachusetts governor suggests migrants in shelters should have legal status in the country

The governor of Massachusetts has recently put forward a proposal that requires at least one member of a family residing in emergency shelters to have legal status in the country. This move comes amidst growing concerns about the safety of these facilities.

Democratic Gov. Maura Healey aims to enhance background checks for individuals seeking shelter by requiring them to disclose any criminal convictions both within the state and outside. Under her proposed measures, applicants will need to confirm their identity, residency, and legal status before being granted housing. Presently, shelter applicants can be accommodated even without submitting any documentation. Additionally, the new rules would restrict eligibility for housing based on eviction records to within the state, rather than considering evictions from anywhere in the country.

According to a statement by Healey, she believes that these changes are necessary and justified to maintain the long-term viability of the state shelter system, while staying true to the initial purpose of the law. Additionally, these proposed modifications will enable them to uphold the safety of the system, assist cities and towns in addressing the requirements of homeless families in their communities, and work towards establishing a shelter system that is financially sustainable.

The legislature must pass the governor’s proposal.

The surge in migrant arrivals since 2023 has overwhelmed the state’s shelter system for homeless families. This has resulted in an increase in homelessness, with similar challenges being seen in New York, Chicago, and Denver.

Last year, Healey made an announcement stating that families who were not given priority for placement in emergency assistance shelters would now be eligible to stay at overflow sites for a maximum of five days. Healey explained that this decision was made in order to address the ongoing capacity constraints of the emergency assistance system and to ensure its long-term financial sustainability.

The state has implemented a new policy that sets a time limit on how long homeless families can stay in shelters. Under this policy, families are now allowed to stay in shelters for a maximum of nine months. However, families have the opportunity to request two 90-day extensions if needed.

Concerns about safety have also arisen, particularly after a migrant was discovered in possession of drugs and an automatic weapon at one of the shelters this month. According to state records, there have been numerous serious incidents reported at these shelters, including instances of rape.

According to Democratic House Speaker Ronald Mariano, this proposal aligns with the ongoing efforts of lawmakers.

“In addressing the ongoing shelter system crisis, the House has been at the forefront, consistently taking the lead to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Commonwealth’s emergency assistance program. This has led to significant reforms, including the establishment of a maximum length of stay and the requirement for job training for individuals in the shelter system,” he stated.

Republicans lawmakers have embraced Healey’s proposal, seeing it as a demonstration of her willingness to address the issue and engage in discussions about the governor’s handling of the migrant crisis. They have consistently used safety concerns to amplify their criticism in this regard.

Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr expressed his belief that there is a growing consensus in Massachusetts that major changes are necessary. He emphasized the need for urgent action to make the system safer, more accountable, transparent, and sustainable.

Reference Article