Major Banking Chain Shutting Down 15 Branches, Forcing Customers to Relocate Funds

Thousands of individuals woke up to the shocking news that their bank has unexpectedly decided to shut down, leaving them with the urgent task of transferring their funds as soon as possible.

Citizens Bank, one of America’s largest bank chains, has made the decision to close down 15 of its branch locations. These branches are spread across six different states.

When a bank closes, it doesn’t follow the same process as when a restaurant like Chili’s shuts down. Instead, it is required to contact the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Citizens Bank has officially announced the closure of several of its branches in various states. The affected states include:

Massachusetts Michigan New Hampshire Ohio, Pennsylvania Rhode Island



Customers have until January 22, 2024, to transfer their funds from the branch if they are banking at one of these 15 locations.

Citizens Bank has issued an official statement regarding the matter.

“We’ve been on a journey at Citizens to evolve how our customers bank with us, and we continually review customer patterns to evolve and adjust strategy across our network.”

That’s a lovely way to say goodbye to much employment and many people’s financial plans.

As of this time last year, Citizens Bank has over 1,000 branches across the country, so if you truly wanted to stick with the same bank, there’s probably another one nearby.

Earlier this year, Wells Fargo, Chase, and Bank of America all closed branches, totaling over 80 closures.

As we can see, the retail carnage is expanding into the banking realm, with a semi-bankpocolypse unfolding right in front of our eyes.

