Judge scolds convicted murderer for whining about attending sentencing hearing: ‘You’re a narcissist!’

According to the Buffalo News, the oldest of her children, a 12-year-old daughter, testified during the three-day trial. The estranged husband was convicted by the jury in just an hour, as stated by the Erie County District Attorney’s Office in a press release. Prosecutors requested the maximum sentence.

“He absolutely deserves every minute of it,” stated Colleen Curtin Gable, an Assistant District Attorney in Erie County. “It’s clear that he didn’t learn anything from his conviction in 2000. He refuses to take any responsibility for his actions.”

Adam Bennefield, as reported by local CBS affiliate WIVB, had previously spent 15 years behind bars for the armed kidnapping of two women, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend.

During his turn to speak, the convicted murderer displayed a complete lack of remorse, resulting in a heated exchange with the judge. The incident was captured on video and shared by the local NBC affiliate, WGRZ.

“I share the sentiment that we have all experienced the loss of someone dear,” he expressed with a heavy heart. “My wife held a special place in my heart, and now she is no longer with us.”

Bennefield listed a series of complaints, asserting that prosecutors had not disclosed evidence and that the jury, consisting entirely of white individuals, held biases against him.

“I’m not interested in staying here,” he declared.

Bennefield complained, provoking another outburst from Boller.

The judge accused the individual of being a narcissist and abruptly shut down their attempts to speak further.

Bennefield persisted in his argument, urging Boller to listen to him.

The judge responded with a stern command, “Listen to me: Be quiet!”

Judge Boller subsequently expelled Bennefield from the courtroom and expressed his apologies to the family. He expressed his desire to impose a life sentence on Bennefield without the chance of parole, but he was constrained by legal limitations.

“I will give him the maximum because he truly deserves it,” Boller stated emphatically.

In addition to the convictions of murder and kidnapping, Bennefield was also found guilty of aggravated criminal contempt and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child by the jury.

