“Judge Orders ‘Narcissistic’ New York Man to ‘Shut Up’ Before Sentencing Him to 25 Years to Life for Killing Estranged Wife in Front of Children, as Man Claims: ‘I Was Set Up With an All-White Jury’”

A viral video captures the moment when a judge in New York silenced a man during his court proceedings. The man was ultimately sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the murder of his estranged wife, which took place in front of their children.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday afternoon, Judge M. William Boller grew tired of listening to Adam Bennefield, a New York man who was found guilty of murdering his estranged wife in front of her three children. These children included two from her previous relationship and one fathered by Bennefield. It was revealed that Bennefield had previously spent 15 years in prison for kidnapping two women at gunpoint, one of whom was his ex-girlfriend.

In November 2024, a man named Bennefield, residing in Cheektowaga, New York, a suburb of Buffalo, was convicted for the murder of his estranged wife, Ke’Aira Hudson. The court found him guilty on multiple counts, including second-degree murder, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

Shortly after the tragic shooting incident, authorities issued an arrest warrant for Bennefield, identifying him as a suspect in the murder of his estranged wife. Within a few days, the Buffalo Police Department, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service, apprehended the New York man. The District Attorney’s Office praised the victim’s daughter, acknowledging her bravery and resilience for testifying against her mother’s killer in court.

During the trial, it came to light that Bennefield had been arrested the day prior to the tragic shooting for a domestic incident involving Hudson. Although he was released on the same day due to the charges not warranting bail, he was issued a protective order. Shockingly, it was revealed that Bennefield committed the heinous crime while knowingly violating the order of protection that had been granted after his arrest on October 4, 2022.

The family of the victim also alleged that she had been involved in an abusive relationship with Bennefield. In October 2024, they filed a lawsuit against the Cheektowaga Police Department and the Town of Cheektowaga, claiming that both entities had neglected to intervene and adequately prosecute Bennefield, thereby failing to ensure his continued incarceration.

During the tense sentencing hearing on Friday (December 20), the New York man was interrupted as he tried to speak by someone telling him to “shut up”. Bennefield, who claimed to be a victim of “due process violations”, was addressing the court at the time.

The New York man was abruptly interrupted by the judge before he could complete his sentence. Clearly frustrated, the judge firmly instructed him to “shut up!” Honorable M. William Boller, in a stern tone, expressed his exasperation, stating, “All right. Thank you! You’re here because a jury convicted you of brutally killing your wife! Okay! Hear me out, I’ve had enough of this. You’re a narcissist!” The judge then requested his microphone to be cut off, emphasizing that the man was in his courtroom due to his conviction by a jury.

The man retaliated, asserting that he had been assigned an all-White jury, which he believed was a violation of the law. He exclaimed, “This is a blatant setup! If you want to proceed with the trial, I will, but you are well aware of the law and have chosen not to adhere to it, just like you and you.” However, before he could complete his statement, the judge interrupted him, shouting, “Enough! Listen to me, be quiet!”

“I won’t be silenced,” declared the man, leading the judge to instruct his officials to “escort him out!” Once the man was removed from the courtroom, the judge turned to the victim’s family and vowed, “I will personally draft a letter to the parole board, employing the most forceful language imaginable, to ensure that he never sets eyes on freedom again.”

