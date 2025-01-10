JD Vance, Vice President-elect, to step down from US Senate position before inauguration

Republican Vice President-elect JD Vance has announced his resignation from his U.S. Senate seat from Ohio, effective at midnight. Vance, who is set to be inaugurated later this month, made the announcement on Thursday.

In the November 5 U.S. election, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Vance emerged victorious over the Democratic presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will now appoint another person to fill Vance’s Senate seat.

The person who will take over for Vance will be in office until a special election takes place in November 2026. The individual who wins that election will serve the remainder of Vance’s Senate term, which was originally scheduled to conclude in January 2029.

In his letter of resignation to the Ohio governor, Vance expressed his deep appreciation for the opportunity to serve the people of Ohio in the Senate for the past two years. He wrote, “It has been an incredible honor and privilege to represent the citizens of Ohio during my time in office.”

In the November elections, Republicans secured a slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

