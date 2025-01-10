Delivery service DHL awarded nearly $778K in payment by Minnesota judge to MyPillow, says report

A judge in Minnesota has ruled that MyPillow must pay DHL, a package delivery service, nearly $778,000 in unpaid bills and additional costs. DHL had filed a lawsuit against the company, which is closely associated with its founder, chief spokesperson, and election skeptic, Mike Lindell.

In a recent ruling by Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke, MyPillow has been ordered to pay DHL a total of $52,800, which includes $48,000 in interest and $4,800 for DHL’s attorney’s fees. This decision comes after MyPillow failed to fulfill their agreement to pay DHL $550,000 in October and did not attend a hearing last month to address DHL’s collection efforts.

In September, DHL filed a lawsuit against MyPillow and Lindell, based in Chaska, Minnesota. This legal and financial dispute is just one in a series involving Lindell, a well-known supporter of President-elect Donald Trump. Lindell has been instrumental in amplifying Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

According to Lindell, MyPillow had stopped using DHL more than a year before the lawsuit was filed. This decision was made due to a dispute over shipments that Lindell claims were the fault of DHL.

Two voting machine companies, Dominion Voting Systems in Washington, D.C., and Smartmatic in Minnesota, have filed defamation lawsuits against the “MyPillow Guy.”

Reference Article