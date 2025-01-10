Canadian authorities arrest Indiana man who escaped prison term for storming Capitol

An Indiana man, who had evaded serving a nine-month prison sentence for his involvement in storming the U.S. Capitol, was apprehended in Canada this week on the fourth anniversary of the assault.

Antony Vo, a resident of Whistler, British Columbia, was arrested on Monday in a smooth operation by the Canadian Border Services Agency. The arrest was carried out without any complications, as confirmed by Rebecca Purdy, a spokesperson for the agency. As of Thursday, Vo is still being held in custody, as stated by his immigration lawyer.

More than 1,500 individuals have faced charges in connection with the Capitol riot. Vo is one of over 700 defendants from the January 6th incident who received a prison sentence. However, he chose to disregard a court order to surrender himself to prison in the previous year.

In April, Vo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington, D.C. He was ordered to report to prison on June 14.

Vo has not maintained a low profile since he fled. He actively engages on social media, regularly sharing updates about his case and spreading conspiracy theories about Jan. 6. In addition, he has granted numerous interviews to journalists, expressing his belief that President-elect Donald Trump will pardon him in the coming weeks.

Vo has taken to social media platforms to mock and condemn the judge responsible for his sentencing, asserting that he was unjustly convicted in a biased and unfair trial.

In a December post, Vo expressed his family’s strong dislike for Chutkan, stating, “We all had a gut feeling that she was a communist.”

Vo claimed that he was seeking political asylum in Canada with the assistance of an immigration lawyer based in Saskatchewan. In an interview with The Toronto Sun, he confidently stated that he was almost certain that Trump would grant him a pardon once he assumes office on January 20th.

Vo expressed his trust in the information, stating, “I really don’t have any reason to doubt it.”

Trump has made a strong commitment to granting pardons to the individuals involved in the Capitol riot upon his return to the White House. He has referred to them as “political prisoners” and “hostages,” and intends to assess each case individually. However, he has not yet elaborated on the criteria that will guide his decision-making process for this relief.

According to Oluwadamilola Asuni, the immigration attorney assisting Vo with his asylum claim, it is anticipated that he will continue to be held in Canadian custody until the detention review hearing takes place in British Columbia next Wednesday.

According to Purdy, the border agency does not have any records of Vo entering Canada through any official port of entry. Vo was apprehended based on an immigration law warrant. Purdy also mentioned that in 2024, the border agency deported over 14,000 foreign nationals from Canada for violating the same law.

Carmen Hernandez, the defense attorney representing Vo in his Jan. 6 case, became aware of Vo’s arrest in Canada through news reports.

Hernandez stated that she hasn’t heard from him since his arrest.

Vo and his mother made their way to the Capitol, traveling from their home in Bloomington, Indiana, to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally organized by then-President Trump. During the event, which took place near the White House, Vo found himself in the Capitol’s Rotunda, where he proudly raised a flag above his head. A fellow rioter captured this moment in a photograph, with Vo standing alongside his mother, Annie Vo.

Vo was found guilty of four misdemeanors by a jury following a trial in September 2023.

During his sentencing hearing, Vo expressed remorse and apologized for the events that took place on January 6th, as stated in the transcript.

“I shouldn’t have been there that day,” he confessed.

Dr. Chutkan, who was in charge of handling Trump’s 2020 election interference case, expressed her observation that Vo displayed a lack of regard for both the court and the rule of law. She cautioned him about the potential consequences of not complying with the prison reporting instructions, which could lead to additional criminal charges.

According to the judge, it seems that he holds a different perspective on the Constitution and the gravity of his actions. He has the right to his viewpoint, but today he is being sentenced for his actual behavior.

The trial for Annie Vo is set to commence on March 10th, where a jury will be present.

