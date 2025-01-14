Husband and Wife Lured Girl to Home Under False Pretenses, Then Shot Her in the Back of the Head While She Pleaded for Her Life; Sentenced
Posted by Jan McDonald January 14, 2025
Virginia Beach, VA – Court documents reveal that Devon, 44, received a 50-year prison sentence for his involvement in the death of 17-year-old Asla four years prior. According to prosecutors, Devon was sentenced after admitting guilt to first-degree murder. The victim was lured by Devon, his wife, and Dasha, then 17, who is the sister of a man Asla was supposed to testify against. Following Asla’s death, prosecutors dropped the sexual assault charges against the man she was set to testify against.

According to court documents, the girl was lured to a home before being kidnapped, placed in a vehicle, and driven to the woods. There, Devon’s wife, 34-year-old Crystal, instructed 17-year-old Dasha to shoot the victim. When Dasha refused, Crystal took the gun and shot the girl herself. Sentenced to life in prison earlier this year, Crystal told the girl to turn around and shot her from behind while the child pleaded for mercy.

Prosecutors allege the defendants targeted the girl because she was scheduled to testify against a man accused of attempting to rape her. Dasha’s next court hearing is set for next month, according to court records. The investigation began on September 23, 2020, after a 911 caller reported a body found in the woods. Authorities discovered that the girl had been lured by Crystal, who had arranged a fake hair appointment.

After the teen arrived at the location, she was forced into a vehicle and taken to the woods, where she was killed. While walking, the victim saw Dasha holding the murder weapon but hesitated to use it. Crystal then took the gun and shot the victim from behind. Before her death, the teen begged for mercy and even promised not to testify in the sexual assault trial.

Jan McDonald
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.