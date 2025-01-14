Arcade Man Taken into Custody After Police Exchange Following Arrest Warrant

Arcade Man Taken into Custody After Police Exchange Following Arrest Warrant

Posted by Jan McDonald January 14, 2025

On August 28, 2024, around 5:00 AM, Brian R. Bleau, a 38-year-old resident of Arcade, NY, was taken into custody by the Arcade Police Department. Bleau had an existing arrest warrant from the Town of Ashford Court. The arrest took place at the Arcade Police Department during a custody exchange, and Bleau was subsequently handed over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

After his arrest, Bleau appeared in the Town of Ashford Court before Judge Hebdon. He faced charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (VTL 0511) and the execution of arrest warrants (CPL 120.60).

Bleau was released on his own recognizance and is expected to make a future court appearance. It is important to remember that, like all individuals accused of a crime, Bleau is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.