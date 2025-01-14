Arcade Man Taken into Custody After Police Exchange Following Arrest Warrant

On August 28, 2024, around 5:00 AM, Brian R. Bleau, a 38-year-old resident of Arcade, NY, was taken into custody by the Arcade Police Department. Bleau had an existing arrest warrant from the Town of Ashford Court. The arrest took place at the Arcade Police Department during a custody exchange, and Bleau was subsequently handed over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.

After his arrest, Bleau appeared in the Town of Ashford Court before Judge Hebdon. He faced charges, including aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle (VTL 0511) and the execution of arrest warrants (CPL 120.60).

Bleau was released on his own recognizance and is expected to make a future court appearance. It is important to remember that, like all individuals accused of a crime, Bleau is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

