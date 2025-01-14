POLICE: Two 13-Year-Olds and an 11-Year-Old Arrested in Recent School Threats in Montgomery, Alabama

Two 13-year-olds and an 11-year-old have been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats against Montgomery Public Schools, according to police.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested Sunday night after the threats began circulating on social media. The Montgomery Police Department’s Special Operations division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force made the arrest, and he was taken to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility As per AL. On Monday, police announced that a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were also arrested on the same charges as part of the ongoing investigation.

“After discovering the social media posts yesterday, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly,” MPD Maj. Saba Coleman said in a statement. “MPD treats threats of gun violence in our schools with the highest level of seriousness, whether they occur online or in person. Our investigators worked tirelessly, collaborating closely with the Montgomery Public School system and both local and federal partners, to identify and apprehend those responsible for this threat.”

Coleman announced the arrest of the second teenager Monday afternoon.

MPS stated Sunday that students would attend their regular classes on Monday, and school officials were aware of social media posts indicating threats to local schools.

MPS, MPD, and the District Attorney’s Office held a joint news conference Monday afternoon to discuss the investigation. “As mentioned, social media can be a powerful tool, but it can also be a place to make poor decisions, impactful decisions,” Superintendent Melvin Brown said. “… Students, please think before you post.”

District Attorney Daryl Bailey vowed to make an example of the arrested children and stated that if he finds any evidence of the parents’ involvement, he will pursue charges against them as well.

Curtis Forte, the chief of security for MPS, said he will do what he must to ensure children can learn safely in the district.

“We will not be bullied to the point that we will not be educating our kids,” Forte said.

MPD responded swiftly to the situation, according to Jim Graboys, interim chief of police.

“The Montgomery Police Department wants to reassure the community that the safety and security of our schools and students is our top priority,” he said. “We will continue working tirelessly to prevent and address potential threats to our educational institutions. We appreciate the public’s vigilance and cooperation in helping us maintain a safe learning environment for all.”

The Prattville Police Department provided updates on the school situation through the agency’s Facebook page. An increased law enforcement presence was anticipated on city campuses Monday.

Superintendent Richard Dennis reported a threat to an unnamed Elmore County School made online Sunday night. Law enforcement is investigating the situation, and a student has been identified.

There were no reports of incidents or issues affecting school operations in Autauga or Elmore counties.

