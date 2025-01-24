DOJ announces discovery of illegal immigrant in Pennsylvania who had been deported twice before

A Colombian citizen was discovered in Pennsylvania after being deported twice in 2020 and 2022.

Heyder Molina Prieto, aged 37, was arrested by the Monroeville and St. Clair police departments on November 27, 2024. The indictment on one charge of illegal re-entry of a removed alien was announced by Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti on January 22.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Prieto was discovered in western Pennsylvania after being deported from the United States in June 2020 and again in March 2022.

A woman who was wanted by the police was apprehended at a Target store in Pennsylvania. According to the police report, she was found in possession of stolen goods worth $600.

Prieto could potentially be sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. The severity of her offense and any previous criminal record she may have would be taken into consideration when determining the exact sentence.

According to the DOJ, Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting this case on behalf of the United States.

Stay informed with the latest news right at your fingertips. Download the WTAJ app for Apple and Android devices by clicking here.

The investigation that led to the Indictment was conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Copyright 2025 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you’re looking for the most up-to-date news, weather, sports, and streaming video, make sure to visit WTAJ – www.wtaj.com. Stay informed and entertained with their comprehensive coverage.

Reference Article