Former Congressman Accused of Involvement in Fake Shell Company Scheme

Posted by Jan McDonald December 19, 2024

A grand jury in the District of Columbia has brought forth an indictment against former U.S. Rep. David Rivera. According to the Justice Department (DOJ), Rivera is being charged with a scheme to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). This development was announced today.

According to the indictment, Rivera is accused of carrying out a plot to offer consulting and lobbying services to Raul Gorrín, a sanctioned Venezuelan businessman, between June 2019 and April 2020.

The U.S. attorney’s office added Goren to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) on January 8, 2019.

According to the indictment, Rivera attempted to lobby a senior official in the U.S. government’s Executive Branch on behalf of Gorrín. The goal was to have Gorrín removed from the SDN List.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Rivera deliberately did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) despite receiving more than $5.5 million for his activities.

Rivera engaged in deceitful practices to hide and advance his illicit operations. He accomplished this by establishing bogus shell companies under the guise of a law firm and a government official, thus deceiving others into believing that these entities were genuine and aboveboard, according to the Department of Justice.

The department has confirmed that both the law firm and the official had no connection to the entities mentioned by Rivera, and neither of them was aware that Rivera was using their names.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) stated that Rivera utilized funds acquired from his illicit endeavors to compensate individuals who assisted him in advocating for Gorrín with high-ranking government officials. This was achieved through payments made using one of the shell companies.

It is important to note that an indictment is simply an accusation. In the eyes of the law, all defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.