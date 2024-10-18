Forecast for Midwest Winter: Anticipating Mild Temperatures and Less Precipitation

Posted by Jan McDonald October 18, 2024

The Midwest will see a drier-than-average winter this year, with below-normal precipitation in many locations, according to NOAA’s seasonal forecast released Thursday. The prognosis extends from December 2024 to February 2025 and includes Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

According to NOAA’s forecast, most of the Midwest will have pleasant temperatures. Southern regions, particularly Indiana and Illinois, may get below-average precipitation, exacerbating drought worries. Northern areas, including Michigan and Wisconsin, are forecast to receive equivalent amounts of typical precipitation; however, northern Michigan may receive somewhat more snow.

Long-term droughts may affect crop productivity and water availability in crucial areas, so farmers and municipal water managers should be ready for future water shortages.

