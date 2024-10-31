Showers, thunderstorms, snow, and wind are expected in Arizona this weekend due to a cold front and low

According to the Arizona Weatherman, our final cold front passed through, bringing a few rain showers, gusty winds, and colder temperatures to Arizona. Now it’s time for the second round of cold weather to hit the state Saturday evening, November 2, 2024, through Monday evening, November 4, 2024. The next cold front and associated low pressure system will bring more rain, thunderstorms, a little snow in the higher altitudes, gusty winds, and colder temperatures to southern Arizona.

The upper-level pattern at 300mb will feature a deeper trough compared to the previous system. Furthermore, an occluded low will be present along with this cold front, resulting in increased boundary layer convergence. This, in turn, will generate thunderstorm activity that is likely to persist throughout the duration of this system. As a result, we can expect a higher coverage of rain showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds compared to the previous cold front.

A cold front is expected to sweep across Arizona, starting from the northwestern section on Saturday evening and progressing towards the western part of the state by Sunday morning. As this system advances, rain showers and thunderstorms are anticipated to move through the state from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening. The highest concentration of thunderstorm activity is predicted for Sunday afternoon and evening. This weather system has the potential to bring severe conditions, including larger hail, convective winds exceeding 60 mph, and isolated flooding. However, according to the model data, most areas will receive less than half an inch of precipitation. Additionally, there is a possibility of 1-2 inches of snowfall in Flagstaff and elevations above 7,000 feet on the Mogollon Rim on Sunday night into Monday morning.

Gusty winds are expected on Saturday afternoon along the Mogollon Rim, with gusts reaching 30-40 mph. On Sunday afternoon, these winds will move down to Southern Arizona, where peak gusts of 30-45 mph are expected. The cooler temperatures will persist throughout the week, providing a refreshing break from last week’s record-breaking heat. It’s the perfect opportunity to embrace the arrival of fall and spend some quality time outdoors.

Reference Article