Flags will fly at half-staff in Missouri on Saturday.

Posted by Jan McDonald October 19, 2024

Governor Mike Parson has ordered government facilities in St. Charles County and emergency medical stations in Missouri to fly the US and Missouri flags at half-staff on Saturday.

In honor of Michael R. Clarke, a 27-year-old paramedic for the St. Charles County Ambulance District, flags will fly at half-staff.

Clarke had been a licensed paramedic since September 30, 2022, and he joined the St. Charles County Ambulance District on November 11, 2022. Clarke was discovered lifeless in an ambulance district bedroom on October 11, after failing to attend to a call early that morning.

He was rushed to a hospital but died despite attempts to resuscitate him.

“Paramedic Michael Clarke loved working as a paramedic, had compassion for the people he treated, and was honored earlier this year for saving the life of a patient in cardiac arrest,” Parson told the press.

Jan McDonald
