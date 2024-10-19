A 78-year-old Independence man has been charged with the burglary of Betty Rae in Kansas City

A man from Independence, Missouri, is facing charges of burglary, stealing, and property damage after he allegedly broke into an ice cream shop in River Market on Sunday morning.

According to court documents, John Heckman, a 78-year-old individual, is accused of breaking a glass door to gain entry into Betty Rae’s. He then proceeded to steal a safe, which he loaded into a dark blue Subaru.

In the video, a flannel-shirted, hat-wearing, and glasses-clad older white male can be seen hurling a rock through the door before making his way into the business at 3:49 a.m.

Witnesses observed him taking the safe and departing in a dark blue vehicle.

Surveillance footage and license plate information conclusively identified the vehicle as belonging to Heckman.

Heckman was located at a home in KCK by Kansas City police, with assistance from Kansas City, Kansas officers.

He confessed to using the stolen money for drugs and gambling.

